Asamoah Gyan, Tony Baffoe, Drogba, other African greats pay tribute to Maradona

Asamoah Gyan, the greatest goal-scorer in Black Stars history has joined a growing list of African football greats who are paying tribute to the great Diego Armando Maradona.



The maverick footballer, coach and TV show host passed on in his home country of Argentina on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.



The 1986 World Cup winner died at age sixty after suffering a heart attack.



Asamoah Gyan took to Twitter to mourn the departure of a man widely revered and regarded as the greatest footballer to have graced the earth.



Gyan eulogized him for his role in growing the popularity of the game and wished him a peaceful rest.



“Rest in peace. Thank you soo much for what you have done in the soccer world”, Gyan tweeted.



Another Africa great, Samuel Eto’o shared a picture of him warmly embracing Maradona and said “bon repos patron” which translates to English as “Have a good rest, my friend”.



Chelsea and Ivory Coast legend Didier Drogba said that “RIP Diego Maradona, my first ever football shirt. The man behind my love for football”.



Tony Baffoe, a Ghanaian football great and now General Secretary of CAF tweeted "Thank you for all the magic moments Diego Armando Maradona -genius-magician-hero -true eternal legend..rest well Diego..May your soul rest in perfect peace”.



George Weah, the only African to have won the Ballon d’OR said the world has lost an icon and a man with an extraordinary story.



A three-day national mourning has been announced in Argentina in honour of Diego Maradona.



His body will be laid in state a week from today with over one million people expected to pay their last respect to the controversial football icon.





Mon idole est décédée,

RIP Diego Armando Maradona, my first ever football shirt, the man behind my love for football

Gracias El Pibe ????

