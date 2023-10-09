Asamoah Gyan, Stephen Appiah, ex-Black Stars players showcase skills and goals in a friendly match

Sports News of Monday, 9 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some former Black Stars players, Asamoah Gyan, Stephen Appiah, and Haminu Dramani, among others, blessed football fans with their amazing talent on the green turf at McDan Town Park on Saturday, October 7, 2023.



The ex-Black Stars players engaged in a thrilling friendly match against the Leonard Akoto Foundation. The match was held to honour the stars who once brought joy to Ghanaians.



The stars won the match 3-1 after a gruelling 90 minutes of action and support from fans.



Team Leonard Akoto Foundation scored the first goal minutes after the blast of the whistle.



However, the ex-Black Stars players responded powerfully as John Paintsil pulled parity from the spot.



Former Black Stars player Baffuor Gyan scored the second goal after he went in for a through ball.



Ex-Ghana skipper Stephen Appiah scored a masterclass free kick to round up his team’s victory.



Asamoah Gyan, who recently retired from the game, was a delight to watch as he made some impressive runs that won two penalties for his team.



The ex-Black Stars team also featured the likes of Kwame Ayew, Jerry Akaminko, Augustine Arhinful, Samuel Inkoom, Godwin Attram, and Sam Johnson, with Ali Jarah as coach, among others.



Watch highlights of the match below:







JNA/OGB