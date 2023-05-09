Asamoah Gyan, Sammy Kuffour, and other African stars who never won CAF best player award

Sports News of Tuesday, 9 May 2023

Since its introduction in 1980 (first by the French newspaper before CAF in 2004), the African footballer of the year has seen outstanding African footballers being rewarded for their imperious performances within a calendar year.



The voting college made of head coaches or technical directors of CAF Member Associations, and captains of CAF Member Associations look back to the year in review to vote for one of the top three nominees shortlisted for the award.



Over the years, some great players have not been able to lay their hands on the coveted honor despite their position as iconic footballers from the continent.



Here is a list of great African players who never won CAF best player



Asamoah Gyan



Like many others on the list, Africa’s all-time top scorer in the history of the World Cup came close to winning it in 2010.



Unfortunately, he lost the award to Samuel Eto'o who won the treble that year.



Sammy Kuffour



Former Black Stars and Bayern Munich defender, Samuel Osei Kuffuor is named among CAF's top 30 best players of all time.



He had his peak years at Bayern Munich winning multiple trophies including the UEFA Champions League.



However, he could not win one CAF best player in his career. He however won the BBC African Footballer of the Year award in 2002.



Mohamed Aboutrika



Egypt legend, Mohammed Aboutrika is one of the most decorated African players in history. The four-time African-Inter club player of the year never won the CAF best player award.



Austin Jay-Jay Okocha



The Nigerian legend is considered as one of the most skilful footballers the world has ever seen. He could only finish as runner-up once and twice as second runner-up for CAF Best Player.



Michael Essien



The Ghanaian midfield maestro made a great mark in European football, playing for Olympique Lyon, Chelsea, AC Milan, and Real Madrid.



He never appeared in the final three of CAF Best Player let alone win the award.



Laurent Pokou



Former Ivory Coast striker, Laurent Pokou is one of the highly rated strikers to have come out of Africa. He never won the African best player in his career.



Seydou Keita



The former Barcelona player was a member of the treble-winning side in 2009. He is highly rated at the Catalan club where he chalked the majority of his career success.



Regarding the CAF awards he only appeared in the CAF team of the year twice.



Rigobert Song



The current Cameroon head coach won the Africa Cup of Nations best player once after leading Cameroon to win AFCON in 2002.



His only CAF accolade is winning the CAF Legends award in 2012.







