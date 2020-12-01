Boxing News of Tuesday, 1 December 2020

Source: Sammy Heywood Okine, Contributor

Asamoah Gyan Foundation donates $7,000 to Joseph Awinongya Jr.

The donation will go to support Joseph Awiningya Jnr.

The Asamoah Gyan Foundation has fulfilled a promise of supporting young Ghanaian born American talented boxer 13-year-old, Joseph Awiningya Junior.



The donation of $7,000 took place at the Inus Company premises in Accra on Monday where the executive directors of the Asamoah Gyan Foundation, Messrs. Baffour Gyan and Samuel Anim Addo presented a dummy cheque to Mr, Mustapha Nettey, member of the Team Awinongya.



Mr. Samuel Anim Addo recalled some of the benevolent duties in the provision of portable drinking water to communities and educational institutions, involvement in health, agriculture, sports and other humanitarian concerns.



He mentioned the versatility of sports legend, Asamoah Gyan who has been contributing to the development and promotion of football, boxing and tennis.



He promised that the Foundation will continue to look out for budding talents and support them, like how they identified young sportsmen like boxer John Laryea, footballer Matthew Anim Cudjoe and the rising star Joseph Awinongya Jr. who has been decorated with many boxing titles.



He revealed the opening of a new office Illinois, in the United States of America and launched their website.



Mr, Nettey thanked the Foundation and prayed that the relationship would yield positive results. He said the new Asamoah Gyan Foundation office in the USA will support Ghanaians and boast business between Ghana and the USA. He announced that Awinongya is preparing for the next national championship to select future amateur boxers to represent the USA.



Present at the ceremony were Olympic bound 19-year-old Samuel Takyi, Carl Lokko of the Bronx Gym, Randy Afriyie, Mohammed Amin Lamptey, boxing enthusiasts and some members of the Ghana Boxing Supporters Union (GBSU).





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.