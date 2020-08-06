You are here: HomeSports2020 08 06Article 1027501

Sports News of Thursday, 6 August 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Asamoah Gyan, Essien included in top ten richest African footballer

Black Stars striker, Asamoah Gyan


Ghanaian duo Asamoah Gyan and Michael Essien have been included in the top ten richest African footballers in history according to a publication done by South African website, soccerladuma.

Gyan, had a fantastic career with spells at Udinese, Rennes and Sunderland among others. He also holds numerous records for the national team. His net worth is $30 million.

Essien also made his name in Lyon and later Chelsea with a number of impressive performances in Europe. He formed part of a feared Black Stars midfield that scared a number of opponents. Essien's net worth is around $32 million.

Other African stars like Mohammed Salah, Aubameyang and Yaya Toure made the exclusive list.

Check out the list below:

10. Asamoah Gyan - $30 million

9. Michael Essien - $32 million

8. Aubameyang - $35 million

7. Sadio Mane - $38 million

6. John Obi Mikel - $43 million

5. Salah - $48 million

4. Adebayor - $50 million

3. Yaya Toure - $80 million

2. Didier Drogba - $98 million

1. Samuel Eto'o - $140 million

