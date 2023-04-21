Asafa Powell to deliver speech at inaugural Elite Speed Summit

Sports News of Friday, 21 April 2023

With the 2023 African Para Games coming to Ghana in September– where 36 nations will showcase Africa’s top sporting talent – there is no better time to run a world-class Max Velocity Speed Summit in Ghana.



On Wednesday 26th April, an international team of coaches led by Coach Loren Seagrave, one of the most sought-after speed coaches in the world, will organize a speed clinic with fifty (50) Ghanaian student-athletes and their coaches at the University of Ghana Athletics Oval. In attendance will be celebrated Jamaica’s sprinter Asafa Powell and other special guests.



Expressing her excitement about the upcoming event, Professor Yetsa Tuakli-Wosornu, founder of Sports Equity Lab, said, “We’re so excited to put our research into action next week. We know how important science is to sports performance, and research shows that inclusive sports environments are more successful.



By integrating cutting-edge techniques and bringing athletes from different sports, backgrounds, and abilities together, young Ghanaian athletes will have a unique experience to hone their skills. It’s great legendary athletes like Powell share the vision.”



In addition to the speed clinic, there will also be a Sports Equity Talk titled “The Neurobiomechanics of Maximum Velocity Sprinting” at the Cedi Conference Centre at the University of Ghana on Thursday 27th April at 4pm. The team will also participate in Ghana’s Fastest Human Track and field competition in Tamale on Saturday 29th April.



Olivier Bernhard, a co-founder of On, a Swiss performance sportswear company sponsoring the event, said, "On was created with a simple goal in mind – make the best products possible for athletes around the world and nourish their talents while doing it. By working closely with athletes to test and develop our products, we help them get one (1) step closer to achieving their dreams."



Profile of Coach Loren Seagrave



American Coach Loren Seagrave is one of the most sought-after speed coaches in the world. Over 50+ years, he has worked with hundreds of professional athletes and sports teams, including: • Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA): AC Milan, Juventus, Barcelona FC • U.S. National Basketball Association (NBA): Chicago Bulls • World Athletics: Olympic and Paralympic athletes from Canada, Italy, Belarus, Sweden, Jamaica, Ghana, U.S., U.K., Hungary, Thailand, Brazil, and 20 additional countries • U.S. National Football League (NFL): New York Giants, Atlanta Falcons, Jacksonville Jaguars



