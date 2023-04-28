Asafa Powell tips Benjamin Azamati to win medal for Ghana

Sports News of Friday, 28 April 2023

Retired Jamaican sprinter Asafa Powell, has tipped Benjamin Azamati to win a medal for Ghana in athletics.



The former University of Ghana student, Azamati has been in phenomenal form since breaking onto the scenes for Ghana and has gone on to break the country’s 100m record.



Azamati ran a time of 9.97s to break Leo Myles Mills’ record of 9.98s and went ahead to break his own record with a time of 9.90s at the Texas Relays.



Speaking to the media, Powell says the trajectory and growth of Azamati mean he has what it takes to win medals for Ghana.



“I don’t know Azamati personally, but I know of him. He’s very talented and you can see that for yourself. I’m sure he was running when he was in Ghana, but he wasn’t getting to that level and then he left for the USA" Powell said.





"All of a sudden, he’s running fast. So you can imagine [what will happen] if you had the same coaching and attitude here in Ghana, you would be making lots of stars. Once you’re running sub 10, you are ready to win a medal," he said.



