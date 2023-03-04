Asafa Powell promises to promote ‘Accra 2023’ as ambassador

Track & Field News of Saturday, 4 March 2023

Source: Sammy Heywood Okine, Contributor

Former world 100 meters record holder, Asafa Powell has promised to contribute to the promotion and marketing of the 13th African Games dubbed ‘Accra 2023’.



The popular Jamaican athlete who is on a working visit to Ghana was at the secretariat of the ‘Accra 2023’on Friday where he met the Executive Chairman, Dr. Kwaku Ofosu - Asare and Deputy Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Reks Brobby a former athlete who competed at the 1984 Olympic Games and Madam Joyce Datsa also a former athlete and member of the Local Organising Committee (LOC).



Asafa Powell who was accompanied by his wife Alyshia, sister, brother in law and President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah who is also a very close relative and member of the LOC said he is ever prepared to support in hosting the best African Games in Ghana.



He accepted to be an Ambassador of the Games, however his management must be informed and written to formerly.



He said it is time his country, Jamaica and Ghana cooperate and collaborate in sports and cultural activities for both nations to benefit.



According to Asafa Powell who is sponsored by Puma, his visit has made the world’s eye to be on Ghana, and many people in the diaspora want to visit the motherland.



He expressed his disappointment of the lack of running tracks in the capital, which was explained to him that the Accra Sports Stadium tracks were removed to make way for increase in capacity for the 2008 African Cup of Nations which Ghana hosted.



His wife, Alyshia who is also a former athlete expressed that their trip must not be in vain, but should be beneficial.



Dr. Ofosu - Asare hinted that new facilities including tracks are being put up for the African Games, now scheduled for March 8 to 23. 2024 at the University of Ghana, Legon and Borteyman.



Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah also assured that with his presence as the topmost world track and field figure to visit Ghana and his interest to see young athletes realize their dreams and ambitions, tracks would soon spring up in the capital.



“Athletics is the main focus in competitions like the Olympic and African Games, so definitely every effort would be made to have tartan tracks in Accra” he noted.



Before meeting the LOC chief, Asafa Powell was at the new secretariat of the African Para Games where he had launch and shared ideas with Mr. Samson Deen, President of the African / Ghana National Paralympic Committees.



Mr. Deen who is also a member of the LOC said it is about time to have modern sports facilities in Ghana to attract Summer preparations and competitions of top world athletes, which can also promote Sports Tourism.



He commended Asafa Powell and his wife for their historic visit.