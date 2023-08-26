Arvin Appiah joins Rotherham United on loan from Almeria

Sports News of Saturday, 26 August 2023

Source: footballghana.com

English EFL Championship team Rotherham United have bolstered their squad with the addition of Ghanaian winger Arvin Appiah.



The player arrives on a season-long loan from the Spanish second-division outfit Almeria.



At 22 years old, Appiah's professional journey began at Nottingham Forest. He caught the attention of Almeria, who secured his services for a substantial £8 million fee four years ago.



Appiah's roots trace back to Nottingham Forest's youth ranks, where he made his debut as a professional player in October 2018.



His inaugural appearance came in a League Cup clash against Burton Albion, where he managed to score a goal despite his team's 3-2 defeat.



After a handful of appearances for Forest, Appiah garnered global attention. This led to interest from various corners, including Spanish side Almeria, who secured his talents in the summer of 2019 through a multi-million pound transfer.



Although Appiah has represented England at the U16 to U19 levels, he holds the potential to represent Ghana at the senior national level due to his Ghanaian heritage.