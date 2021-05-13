ArthurLegacy Sports signs on Asante Kotoko striker Francis Andy Kumi

Sports News of Thursday, 13 May 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Renowned football agency ArthurLegacy Sports Management has added Asante Kotoko striker Francis Andy Kumi to their growing number of young footballers on their list of clients.



The 22-year-old joined the Porcupine Warriors during the second transfer window from Division One side Unistar Soccer Academy has made a huge impact



He has scored three goals in seven Ghana Premier League matches.



"I feel great. I chose ArthurLegacy Sports management because they have competent leaders who are genuinely in to help players," he said.



"I believe they can help me achieve my goals and objectives as one of the best strikers in the world."



Kumi becomes the second Kotoko player to be associated with ArthurLegacy Sports after Patrick Asmah who signed for the Kumasi-based club last year on a free transfer.