Arthur Moses: The Ghanaian football star who lost half of his properties in messy divorce scandal

Arthur Moses remains one of Ghana’s most heralded footballers who at the early stages of his career had expectations of world-class status.



After a tough start to his career in Nigeria, Arthur Moses earned a life-changing and breakthrough move through a lucrative contract with European club, Marseille.



The former Ghanaian international footballer played as a striker and is best known for his time in Nigeria and in France with Marseille, where he won the Ligue 1 title in 1999.



Arthur Moses played alongside the likes of Marseille Laurant Blanq, Robert Pires, and William Gallas and was a good friend of Zinedine Zidane during their active days.



In fact, as of 1998, Arthur Moses was the highest-paid and most expensive Ghanaian player at club level.



Moses left Marseille to join Al-Ain FC in Nîmes Olympique in France and left for the United Arab Emirates where he played for Al-Shabab FC and Al Ain.



Moses had a brief period with the Ghana national team as he made just 7 appearances, scoring 3 goals. He represented Ghana at the 1998 Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.



But his fairytale life came crashing down when he got divorced in a messy scandal that cost 50% of his properties.



The ex-player made enough money for himself after retiring from the game and decided to venture into football administration and became owner of Bechem Chelsea along with Tony Yeboah.



However, things took an unexpected turn for the former Ghana international as he had turmoil in his marriage which saw him lose 50% of his properties to his ex-wife, Patience Arthur.



After months of court proceedings, the Supreme Court of Ghana ruled in favor of his ex-wife, awarding her 50% share in Moses' properties, which include houses, cars, and businesses.



The Supreme Court's ruling was a landmark decision in Ghana, as it was one of the first cases in which an ex-footballer lost a large sum of money and properties.



As of 2023, Arthur Moses is living a relatively quiet life in Ghana and occasionally visits his children in the UK.



