Arteta welcomes Partey 'buzz' at Arsenal

Partey arrived from Atletico Madrid on transfer deadline day

Mikel Arteta has welcomed the "buzz" at Arsenal created by the signing of Thomas Partey.



Partey arrived from Atletico Madrid on transfer deadline day after the Gunners paid his reported £45 million ($58m) release clause.



The Ghana international adds quality to Arsenal's midfield and Arteta is excited by his addition, even if there were a few nervy moments waiting for the deal to be completed.



"There is a buzz around the place, the fans are really happy. I've seen some positive reactions after we brought him," he told his pre-match press conference on Thursday.



"It's the same with the team, same with the staff, he's a player we have rated for a long time and we have managed to bring him I think he's going to be a really important addition to the team.



"Up to the last minute it's always a risk - a lot of things happened at the same time. There's a lot of paperwork to do, so it was a challenge to do it in 24 hours. In the end we managed to do it."



Arteta, who said he hopes Atletico can "respect" Arsenal opting to pay Partey's release clause, accepts there may be a period of adaption required.



"I think it's something individual, depending on many factors - how they settle here in the city with their families, whether they speak the language or not, whether their qualities fit the team or Premier League. You see some adapting very quickly, others need more time," he said.



While Partey is set to be akey figure for Arsenal, Mesut Ozil has been outcast under Gunners boss Arteta this season and the World Cup winner's long-term future was cast into further doubt when he failed to make their Europa League squad.



It remains to be seen if Ozil, who turned 32 on Thursday, will be included in Arsenal's 25-man squad list for the Premier League, which clubs have until October 20 to submit.

