Sports News of Tuesday, 27 April 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Arteta set to build his team around Thomas Partey and two others

Thomas Partey, Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey, Black Stars midfielder

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is said to have named three players for whom he will build his squad around the next few years.

Mikel Arteta was named manager of Arsenal at the end of 2019, and he has spent the last year and a half attempting to restructure the North Londoners' squad to suit his identity.

The forthcoming summer transfer window will also provide Mikel Arteta with another chance to restructure his team, and the three untouchable stars for which he will develop his squad around have now been identified.

According to Football London, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has chosen Bukayo Saka, Kierney Tierney, and Thomas Partey as the players he wants to develop his squad around.

Thomas Partey was signed last summer and has clearly not had a good run of games due to a lack of a proper pre-season, but he will have one after this season and will have a significant impact at Arsenal next season.

