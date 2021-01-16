Sports News of Saturday, 16 January 2021

Source: My News GH

Arteta declares Partey fit to start against Newcastle

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, says they have the assurance that Thomas Partey can compete in the club’s next game against Newcastle in the Premier League after recovering from a thigh strain.



The 27-year-old picked up the injury on December 6, 2020, against Tottenham in the Premier League just after returning from an earlier one sustained against Aston Villa in the same place.



Arteta believes the summer signing from Atletico Madrid has followed the right steps in the injury recuperation and is now ready for full action on Monday against The Magpies.



“Well, he’s made the right step. Obviously, he hasn’t played much football in the last four months. He had an injury in exactly the same place he had before when he got injured against Spurs,” he said.



“Now we have the reassurance that he can compete. He did it for 25, 30 minutes. He did it well, he didn’t feel anything so now we’re going to be looking for the next step.”



Partey played about 20-minutes in Arsenal’s 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace yesterday in the Premier League on injury return.



He has so far featured in six Premier League games for the Gunners after the 45 million pounds switch from Atletico to the London club.



