Sports News of Monday, 26 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ghanaian striker Gabriel Dadzie scored two goals on the final day of the Djiboutian league to win the goal king with 26 goals.



He achieved this feat in 18 matches.



This is his third consecutive Golden Boot award since moving to the Horn of Africa country in 2018.



His goals helped his side Arta Solar7 to win the Championship.



Arta Solar7, captained by former Arsenal star Alex Song, won the championship with two matches to spare.