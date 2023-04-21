Arsene Wenger wades into Sadio Mane-Leroy Sane saga

Sports News of Friday, 21 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Arsenal manager, Arsene Wenger has waded into Sadio Mane's altercation with teammate Leroy Sane at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.



The former Liverpool forward allegedly punched Leroy Sane on the lip during an altercation after Bayern Munich's 3-0 defeat to Manchester City in the first leg of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.



The incident led to the Senegalese being banned for one game hence his absence in Bayern's Bundesliga game against Hoffenheim on Saturday, April 15, 2023.



Reacting to this, Arsene Wenger has said that breakdown in “communication” and “trust” led to Sadio Mane punching Leroy Sane in a dressing room bust-up.



“You have to create trust and communication inside the dressing room. Most of the time when you have this problem with two players."



"You take them into the office and you explain to them that ‘we cannot be successful if the players inside the team do not cooperate well together’,” Wenger said on beINSPORT as quoted by the Daily Post.



Meanwhile, Sky Sports has reported that Bayern Munich will most likely let Sadio Mane go in the summer for his behavior.



JE/KPE