Arsene Wenger: FIFA chief of Global Football Development impressed with organisation of 2023 AFCON

Sports News of Saturday, 17 February 2024

Source: footballghana.com

FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development, Arsene Wenger has indicated that he observed remarkable improvements at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.



The former Arsenal manager was in Ivory Coast for the 2023 AFCON and watched a lot of games with FIFA President Gianni Infantino and other top dignitaries.



Reflecting on the tournament, Arsene Wenger has indicated that there was an improvement in the quality of pitches and overall organisation of the tournament when compared to the last edition.



"There have been remarkable improvements since the last tournament. On the pitch, off the pitch, the organisation, the quality of the pitches, the level of organisation on the pitch - the commitment was intense,” Arsene Wenger said as quoted on FIFA.



According to the FIFA Chief of Global Football Development, plans are far advanced to improve football across the world.



He said academies will be opened in 75 countries worldwide by the end of 2026.



One of the academies will be opened in Ghana.



"Over the next six months to one year, our plan is to open more academies in Africa. We are now close to opening new ones in Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Liberia, Ghana and Zambia. By the end of 2026, we’ll have 75 academies all over the world. That means football education has moved forward and that’s what we’re focusing on at the moment,” Arsene Wenger said.



He continued, "We want the game to be more competitive and of better quality and there is only one way to do it: it’s the quality of the football education and quality of the competitions."