Arsenal want 'urgent' PGMOL action on refereeing after Newcastle VAR controversy

Sports News of Sunday, 5 November 2023

Source: bbc.com

Arsenal have called for "urgent" action on refereeing standards as the club backed Mikel Arteta's comments following the 1-0 Premier League defeat at Newcastle.



Gunners boss Arteta said the decision to allow Newcastle's goal was "embarrassing" and a "disgrace".



Three areas around Anthony Gordon's goal were checked by the video assistant referee.



Arsenal said players, coaches and supporters all "deserve better".



A club statement read: "Arsenal wholeheartedly supports Mikel Arteta's post-match comments after yet more unacceptable refereeing and VAR errors on Saturday evening.



"The Premier League is the best league in the world with the best players, coaches and supporters, all of whom deserve better.



"PGMOL urgently needs to address the standard of officiating and focus on action which moves us all on from retrospective analysis, attempted explanations and apologies.



"We support the ongoing efforts of chief refereeing officer Howard Webb and would welcome working together to achieve the world-class officiating standards our league demands."



Gordon bundled in the only goal of the match and the VAR then checked on three counts - to see if the ball went out of play in the build-up, if there was a foul and if there was an offside - with all coming back in Newcastle's favour.