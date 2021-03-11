Sports News of Thursday, 11 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Arsenal urged to sign Tariq Lamptey

Defender, Tariq Lamptey

Arsenal Legend Nigel Winterburn has urged the club to take a risk and sign Brighton star Tariq Lamptey.



The 20-year-old has been impressive for the seagulls since leaving Chelsea in January 2020.



According to reports his attacking prowess has caught the eye of Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and technical director Edu.



The former Chelsea youth graduate has played the majority of his football at Brighton as a wing-back.



However, he has not featured since December due to a hamstring injury and will miss the remainder of the campaign after requiring surgery on the problem.



"Well sometimes you have to take a chance," Winterburn told Stadium Astro.



“He’s very pacey, but is he a better wing-back than he is an out-and-out full-back?



"I've seen him play a few times, he's very pacey, he likes to run with the ball. When I've seen him play I think he's got good ability.



He added: “I haven’t seen him play enough out-and-out defensively just in the right-back position to give that judgement because I do believe that Mikel Arteta wants to play with a back four.