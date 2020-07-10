Sports News of Friday, 10 July 2020

Source: pulse.com.gh

Arsenal to ship Alexandre Lacazette to Atletico Madrid in a swap deal for Thomas Partey

Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey

English Ghanaians Arsenal are considering offering Alexandre Lacazette in a swap deal for Thomas Partey.



The 27-year-old has been the first-choice target for Arsenal as they look forward to strengthening their midfield ahead of next season.



Arsenal are reported to having earlier offered Atletico Madrid a fee of £44.5 million euros to meet the buy-out clause of the Ghanaian, but it is understood the Rojiblancos rejected the bid.



It is believed Diego Simeone has plans for Thomas Partey who has been his best player in midfield this season, so he won’t let him leave the club without putting up a fight to retain him for next season.



Arsenal who seem desperate for Thomas Partey have been weighing all possible options to get the compete for the midfield sensation’s signature and according to French media outlet L’Equipe the Gunners are considering offering Alexandre Lacazette to the Madrid giants in a swap deal for the Ghanaian.



Thomas Partey has been in the form of his life and his performance has attracted interest from several European powerhouses.



According to football statistics website Whoscored.com, Thomas Partey is the midfielder with the most successful dribble rate in the top five European leagues.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.