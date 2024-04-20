Arsenal to part ways with Thomas Partey over injury problems

Sports News of Saturday, 20 April 2024

Arsenal is reportedly prepared to entertain summer bids for midfielder Thomas Partey, primarily due to his persistent injury concerns.



The decision comes in the wake of Arsenal's disappointing exit from the Champions League at the hands of Bayern Munich, with an aggregate score of 3-2 in the quarterfinals.



According to a report by the DailyMail, Arsenal is set to shift its focus towards offloading four players during the summer transfer window.



This list includes Eddie Nketiah, Reiss Nelson, Aaron Ramsdale, and notably, Thomas Partey.



The 30-year-old Ghanaian international joined Arsenal from Atlético Madrid on 5 October 2020. He made his debut for the Gunners as a substitute for Granit Xhaka in a 0–1 away defeat against Manchester City in the league on 17th October 2020.



Partey scored his first goal for Arsenal in a 3–1 win against Aston Villa on 22 October 2021.



However, Partey's time at Arsenal has been destroyed by injuries, limiting him to just eight Premier League appearances this season.



Despite his market value being estimated at €20,000,000 m by Transfer market, his injury woes have seemingly prompted Arsenal to consider a change in their midfield setup.