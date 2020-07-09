Sports News of Thursday, 9 July 2020

Arsenal to offer Lacazette to Atlético Madrid in Thomas Partey swap deal

Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey

English giants Arsenal FC are considering using Alexandre Lacazette as a makeweight in any deal to bring Thomas Partey to the club from Atletico Madrid this summer.



The Gunners have made the Ghanaian midfielder their number one transfer target and are keen to exhaust all their available options to sign him.



The Spanish side is holding out for the full payment of Partey’s £44.5 million release clause should Arsenal insist on a cash-only offer, but L’Equipe reports that they would be open to a swap deal with Lacazette.



Diego Simeone is reportedly interested in the services of the French striker who has fallen down the pecking order under Mikel Arteta recently.



FootballMadeInGhana understands that as of right now, all parties are still a long way off from an agreement but Arsenal are growing increasingly confident of a breakthrough in their negotiations soon.





