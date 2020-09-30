You are here: HomeSports2020 09 30Article 1073959

Sports News of Wednesday, 30 September 2020

Arsenal to leave Partey and pursue Aouar - Report

Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey

Arsenal are set to give up their pursuit of Altetico Madrid's Thomas Partey and chase Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar, according to Daily Star.

The Gunners are said to be preparing a second bid for Aouar after seeing their initial £30 million offer turned down by the Ligue 1 side.

Earlier this summer, Arsenal were closely linked with a move for Partey but they couldn't meet his £45m release clause.

