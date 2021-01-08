Sports News of Friday, 8 January 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Arsenal to assess Partey's fitness ahead of FA Cup game against Newcastle United

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta, has said midfielder, Thomas Partey, will be assessed before their FA Cup game against Newcastle United despite returning to training.



The Black Stars midfielder has not featured for the Gunners since December last year when he picked up an injury against Tottenham Hotspurs.



The 27-year-old has however resumed full training with his teammates and Arteta says the midfielder may be in contention if he is fit enough.



“We’ve two extra training sessions, we will assess after that whether he will be fully fit to start or participate against Newcastle or we are going to leave it for a few days ahead of the Palace game,” Arteta said.



“He’s been training really well, he is comfortable, he is not aware of the injury right now and he has done more than he already did before he played after the injury against Spurs."



“So he is in a good place, he is in a good mood and you can see the type of player he is when he is training.” He concluded.



Partey so far has only made six appearances for Arsenal since joining them from Atletico Madrid last year.