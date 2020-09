Sports News of Saturday, 12 September 2020

Source: goal.com

Arsenal team-mates Eddie Nketiah and Ceballos in angry bust-up

Eddie Nketiah and Dani Ceballos were both named amongst the substitutes at Craven Cottage

Eddie Nketiah and Dani Ceballos had to be separated by team-mates following an angry exchange before Arsenal’s Premier League opener at Fulham.



The players, who were both named amongst the substitutes at Craven Cottage, were taking part in the pre-match warm-up when the flare-up happened at Craven Cottage.



It took place during a short passing drill and the flash point came when Ceballos - who has just returned to Arsenal on a season-long loan from Real Madrid - caught Nketiah with a late challenge as he tried to claim a loose ball.



The young Gunners striker clearly said something to his Spanish team-mate, who responded by angrily shoving Nketiah away before shouting at him as he prepared to restart the training drill.



Things then appeared to calm down before the pair went at it again after another challenge by Ceballos, which ended with Nketiah kicking the ball at the Spain international.



Ceballos then shoved Nketiah again and the pair squared up before Sead Kolasinac got involved, with the Bosnia international getting his large frame between the two players and shepherding Ceballos away to prevent things escalating any further.



The warm-up eventually continued, with an evidently agitated Nketiah joining Bukayo Saka and Joe Willock near the centre circle, well away from Ceballos, who was clearly still angered by the incident.



Members of Mikel Arteta’s coaching staff saw the incident and Arsenal’s manager was no doubt informed about what had gone on as the team made their way back to the dressing room to get ready for kick-off.





You don't see this every day ????



Dani Ceballos and Eddie Nketiah got into a heated exchange during a pre-match training routine ???? pic.twitter.com/u1qMPuZ8Ux — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 12, 2020

When Ceballos and Nketiah re-emerged, they stayed well away from each other and sat on opposite ends of the bench as they sat and watched the first half as Arsenal got their new season underway with a dominant win at Craven Cottage.The pair seem to have made amends in the aftermath of their side's victory, with Ceballos posting a picture of the two together on Instagram.Both will be hoping to be involved in Arsenal's next game. Arteta's side welcome West Ham to the Emirates Stadium for their first home game of the campaign on Saturday.