Sports News of Friday, 23 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Arsenal superstar Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang reveals his Ghanaian roots

Aubameyang made the revelation during a press conference on Friday

Arsenal superstar striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has finally revealed the long-hidden secret that he has strong family roots in Ghana - news that will surely delight many Ghanaians.



The Gabon international forward made the revelation during a press conference on Friday when asked about how his Ghanaian team-mate Thomas Partey was settling in at the North London club.



The 31-year-old did not state how he is related to the West African country but Ghana's leading football news outfit Ghanasoccernet.com can exclusively reveal that his paternal grandmother is Ghanaian.



Aubameyang's father, Pierre-François - a former Gabon international midfielder - was born in the Gabonese city of Bitam to a Ghanaian mother and a Gabonese father.



This means the Arsenal striker's grandmother comes from the West African country and revealed in true nature of Ghanaians that he is family with the new Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey.



"My family is from Gabon but I also have some roots in Ghana where Thomas is from so we are family too!'" Aubameyang said in a press conference on Friday when asked about Partey.



"It is good for some of our younger players as well to have a player like him, of his calibre at training. They will learn a lot from him."



The revelation will definitely blow up Arsenal striker Aubameyang's followership and fanbase in Ghana even though he is already highly popular in the West African country thanks to his talents.



Aubameyang's father spent most of his career at French clubs Stade Lavallois and Le Havre. At international level, he won 80 caps for the Gabon national team.



He went on to coach the national team of Gabon before focusing on developing the talents of his son after playing for many years in Gabon.



His son who currently plays with Partey will also spend some time with the Ghanaian midfielder to enhance his knowledge about Ghana and re-connect with his extended family in Ghana.



Partey joined the Gunners on transfer deadline day for a reported fee of €50 million.



The 27-year-old made a brief appearance on his debut over the weekend in the 1-0 loss against Manchester City.



The former Atlético Madrid ace was handed his first start at the club for the opening fixture of this season’s Europa League game against Rapid Vienna.



Partey played full throttle as the London-based side rallied to beat the Austrian giants 2-1 at their own backyard.

