Arsenal still in talks with Atletico Madrid over Thomas Partey

English Premier League outfit, Arsenal is keen to sign Ghana international Thomas Partey ahead of the 2020/2021 season.



According to reports, the combative midfielder remains number transfer target for the Gunners despite the Rojiblancos holding out his full £45million release clause.



Earlier report suggested that the Spanish outfit had turned down the Gunners initial offer of €25M plus one player as they wants the club to pay the release clause fee of €50M but report says that Arsenal remain locked in talks with the Spanish outfit over Partey in their quest to purchase the player for the upcoming season.



Thomas Partey has been on Arsenal’s shopping list for a while now, being instrumental for the Los Rojiblancos in the just ended La Liga season



With three seasons still to run on his Atletico Madrid deal, the club are in no hurry to sell him cheaply.



