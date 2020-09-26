Sports News of Saturday, 26 September 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Arsenal should sign Partey and Aouar - Kevin Campbell

Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey

Arsenal legend, Kevin Campbell believes that Arsenal should do all they can to sign Atletico Madrid's Thomas Partey and Lyon's Houssem Aouar this summer.



He believes that those two should be priority and that they will be a big boost for Arsenal this season. The Gunners have reportedly made moves for both of them.



"Central midfield is the key area for Arsenal and there’s talk of Thomas Partey and Houssem Aouar, from Lyon and I think they’re the two key positions.



"Thomas Partey is a defensive type midfielder, but he's got so much to his game, he can go box to box and really, he can do it all.



"Aouar is a creative player who can play numerous positions across midfield and even across the front.



"So, I think those are the two players been heavily linked to the club and are in talks of coming in.



"I think Arteta and Edu will get it done, in the end. I'm not sure how quick it will be and it might be right up to the to the deadline date, but I think Arsenal will get it done."





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.