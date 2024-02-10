Arsenal should have signed Mohammed Kudus - Ex-Ajax star

Sports News of Saturday, 10 February 2024

Source: happyghana.com

Host of Arsenal Fan TV (AFTV), Robbie Lyle has spoken about his admiration for Black Stars winger, Mohammed Kudus.



According to Robbie Lyle, the former Ajax midfielder has been extraordinary in the Premier League and he wished he was an Arsenal player.



He told Ohene Bampoe-Brenya on Happy Morning Sports that Arsenal should have signed Mohammed Kudus rather than allowing him to join City rivals West Ham United.



“Arsenal should have signed Mohammed Kudus. He has been a fantastic player in the league and I believe he would have been a great addition to our team and title ambitions,” Robbie said on Happy FM on Friday, February 9, 2024.



Mohammed Kudus who has been an instant hit for West Ham United join the Hammers for a reported fee of 40 million euros from Ajax