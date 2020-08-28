Sports News of Friday, 28 August 2020

Source: footballghana.com

Arsenal set to make an improved bid for Thomas Partey

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

According to reports, Arsenal is preparing a bid worth 50 million euros for the services of Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid.



The 27-year-old has reportedly agreed personal terms with the Gunners already and the only thing left is for the two clubs to agree a fee.



Atletico has been adamant on his 50 million euro release clause and rejected Arsenal's first bid of cash plus player for the Black Stars midfielder.



According to reports in the Spanish media, Atletico Madrid treasures the Ghanaian and are not willing to let him go.



However, Arsenal hopes that this offer and some pressure from the player will get the deal over the line.



Thomas Partey made over 40 appearances for Atletico Madrid in all competitions last season.

