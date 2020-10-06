Sports News of Tuesday, 6 October 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Arsenal's Technical Director praises ‘leader’ Thomas Partey

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey

Edu Gaspar, the Technical Director of Arsenal Football Club is on cloud nine after the team signed Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid.



A deadline day move saw Partey join Arsenal in a £45million from the Spanish giants.



As first reported by www.ghanaweb.com the deal will see the 27-year-old earn $250,000 weekly.



Edu Gaspar played a key role in convincing Partey to join Arsenal and he has commented on why the Gunners paid that amount to land the Ghanaian.



Edu who was a member of Arsenal’s invincible side has praised Partey’s leadership skills.



Edu is convinced that the Ghanaian midfielder will have no issues adapting to the English Premier League and improve the side.



“Thomas has all the right attributes to be a top player for Arsenal. He is a leader on and off the pitch and he is exactly the kind of player and person we want at the club," Edu told Arsenal's website.



"We already feel like we know Thomas very well based on the work we have done analysing his performances closely in recent times”.



"With his all-round game and positive aggressive style, he will be a brilliant addition to our squad. We’ve made a strong start to the season and we want to continue to build on this with Thomas now part of our club.”



Following the completion of the deal, Partey has now joined the Black Stars team in Turkey to prepare for friendly matches against Qatar and Mali.



He will return to Arsenal after the international break and could make his debut against Manchester United.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.