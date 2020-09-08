Sports News of Tuesday, 8 September 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Arsenal receive positive report in pursuit of Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey's current deal with Atletico expires in 2023

English side Arsenal have been boosted in their chase for Ghana and Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey.



The Gunners are the only club to have made an official bid for Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey in the ongoing transfer market.



But their offer was rebuffed by the Rojiblancos who are trying to re-negotiate the Ghanaian's contract.



Diego Simeone's side proposed new deal would have allowed them to increase his €50 million release clause.



However, negotiations between the Ghana international's entourage and the Wanda Metropolitano outfit was halted due to the coronavirus crisis.



According to reports, the lingering financial impact of the pandemic has caused the Spanish giants to put those talks on hold indefinitely.



Partey has no plans to force through an exit from the club this summer, even though he would not reject the chance to join the Gunners.



Therefore, the ball is in now Arsenal's court to meet the release clause and secure what would be a significant addition to Mikel Arteta's squad.

