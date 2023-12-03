Arsenal ready to sell Thomas Partey in January to raise money for new midfielder - Report

Sports News of Sunday, 3 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Arsenal are reportedly ready to sell midfielder Thomas Partey in the upcoming January transfer window as part of efforts to raise crucial transfer funds.



Manager Mikel Arteta is keen on strengthening the squad in a bid to guide the Gunners to their first Premier League title in 20 years. The primary focus for Arteta lies in securing a new midfielder, with a forward also featuring prominently on his transfer wishlist.



However, the pursuit of new additions comes with the necessity of offloading some current Arsenal players. ESPN reports suggest that Ghana’s Thomas Partey could be one of the players set for a move away from the club.



The 30-year-old has been restricted to just four Premier League appearances this season due to injury, and his return to action is not expected until January.



Adding to the complexity, Arsenal is likely to miss Partey for an additional month as he joins up with the Ghana squad for the Africa Cup of Nations.



The Gunners were reportedly open to selling Partey earlier, particularly following the arrival of Declan Rice in July. However, a suitable bid did not materialize before the transfer deadline day.



Juventus has emerged as a potential destination for Thomas Partey, with the Italian club expressing interest in securing his services.



As Arsenal explores the possibility of Partey’s departure, it could pave the way for the club to address Arteta’s priorities in the transfer market and make the necessary additions to the squad.