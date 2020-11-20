Sports News of Friday, 20 November 2020

Source: Kuulpeeps

Arsenal provides update on Thomas Partey’s injury

Arsenal player, Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey will not be part of the Arsenal squad that will travel to Elland Road to face Leeds United in the Premier League on Sunday, November 22, 2020.



This is due to an injury he picked up during Arsenal’s 3-0 loss to Aston Villa on November 8.



The 27-year-old sustained a strain to his left thigh and was replaced at half time.



According to an update provided by the Gunners, Partey is still being assessed and will continue his rehabilitation.



Partey joined Arsenal on transfer deadline day for £45 million after featuring for Atletico Madrid for five years.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.