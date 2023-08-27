Arsenal player ratings vs Fulham: Eddie Nketiah receives high marks, Partey struggles

Sports News of Sunday, 27 August 2023

Source: goal.com

On a rainy London evening with thunder echoing over the broadcast at the Emirates, Arsenal and Fulham battled back-and-forth for the entire 90 minutes. An error from Thomas Partey less than 60 seconds into the match saw the Cottagers take an early lead and then chaos ensued.



A 66th-minute spot-kick from Bukayo Saka levelled the match after Fabio Vieira was brought down in the box and then, nine minutes later, Vieira flew forward again. The Portuguese international played a pinpoint cross into the box and striker Eddie Nketiah fired home, leaving the Gunners convinced they had secured all three points.



Despite Calvin Bassey earning a red card, Fulham refused to give up, however, and, in the 87th minute, their efforts were rewarded after midfielder Joao Palhinha struck home off a corner kick to level the match.



Article continues below



GOAL rates Arsenal's players from the Emirates Stadium...



Goalkeeper & Defence



Aaron Ramsdale (4/10):



Was caught out of position on both goals, albeit his defense let him down both times.



Ben White (6/10):



Did what was asked of him, wasn't at fault for either Fulham goal.



William Saliba (6/10):



Solid at the back, locked down the Fulham attack and was consistently in the right spot.



Jakub Kiwior (6/10):



Did exactly what was asked of him on the left flank of defense.



Thomas Partey (4/10):



At fault for Fulham's opening goal in the first minute of the match and was consistently caught out of position at right-back, despite playing out of position for the Gunners.



Midfield



Declan Rice (6/10):



Helped control the tempo of the match and drove Arsenal back into the match.



Kai Havertz (5/10):



Missed a golden chance in the first half and still doesn't look comfortable in a midfield role.



Martin Odegaard (7/10):



A brilliant performance from the Gunners midfield talisman again, but lacked a clinical finish throughout the match.



Attack



Bukayo Saka (7/10):



Scored a 66th minute penalty kick and was relentless on the wing all afternoon.



Leandro Trossard (4/10):



Subbed out at half-time, little to zero impact on the match through the first 45 minutes.



Gabriel Martinelli (6/10):



Very little impact on the match, but linked up well over the final stretch with the rest of the attack.



Subs & Manager



Eddie Nketiah (8/10):



Scored the match-winner after being subbed on at half-time, proving to Arteta once again why he's a reliable option up top.



Fabio Vieira (8/10):



Earned a penalty just 10 minutes after being subbed on and assisted Nketiah's goal shortly afterwards.



Oleksandr Zinchenko (7/10):



Subbed on in the 56th minute and brought life into the team and the crowd with his exceptional work rate.



Jorginho (5/10):



Subbed on in the 84th minute, missed his mark on the Fulham equaliser three minutes later.



Gabriel Jesus (N/A):



A welcomed return for the Gunners striker, but he was subbed on in stoppage time.



Mikel Arteta (6/10):



After a dreadful first 45 minutes, Arteta turned it around with a fantastic selection of second-half substitutes.



