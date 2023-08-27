You are here: HomeSports2023 08 27Article 1832528

Sports News of Sunday, 27 August 2023

Source: goal.com

Arsenal player ratings vs Fulham: Eddie Nketiah receives high marks, Partey struggles

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah

On a rainy London evening with thunder echoing over the broadcast at the Emirates, Arsenal and Fulham battled back-and-forth for the entire 90 minutes. An error from Thomas Partey less than 60 seconds into the match saw the Cottagers take an early lead and then chaos ensued.

A 66th-minute spot-kick from Bukayo Saka levelled the match after Fabio Vieira was brought down in the box and then, nine minutes later, Vieira flew forward again. The Portuguese international played a pinpoint cross into the box and striker Eddie Nketiah fired home, leaving the Gunners convinced they had secured all three points.

Despite Calvin Bassey earning a red card, Fulham refused to give up, however, and, in the 87th minute, their efforts were rewarded after midfielder Joao Palhinha struck home off a corner kick to level the match.

Article continues below

GOAL rates Arsenal's players from the Emirates Stadium...

Goalkeeper & Defence

Aaron Ramsdale (4/10):

Was caught out of position on both goals, albeit his defense let him down both times.

Ben White (6/10):

Did what was asked of him, wasn't at fault for either Fulham goal.

William Saliba (6/10):

Solid at the back, locked down the Fulham attack and was consistently in the right spot.

Jakub Kiwior (6/10):

Did exactly what was asked of him on the left flank of defense.

Thomas Partey (4/10):

At fault for Fulham's opening goal in the first minute of the match and was consistently caught out of position at right-back, despite playing out of position for the Gunners.

Midfield

Declan Rice (6/10):

Helped control the tempo of the match and drove Arsenal back into the match.

Kai Havertz (5/10):

Missed a golden chance in the first half and still doesn't look comfortable in a midfield role.

Martin Odegaard (7/10):

A brilliant performance from the Gunners midfield talisman again, but lacked a clinical finish throughout the match.

Attack

Bukayo Saka (7/10):

Scored a 66th minute penalty kick and was relentless on the wing all afternoon.

Leandro Trossard (4/10):

Subbed out at half-time, little to zero impact on the match through the first 45 minutes.

Gabriel Martinelli (6/10):

Very little impact on the match, but linked up well over the final stretch with the rest of the attack.

Subs & Manager

Eddie Nketiah (8/10):

Scored the match-winner after being subbed on at half-time, proving to Arteta once again why he's a reliable option up top.

Fabio Vieira (8/10):

Earned a penalty just 10 minutes after being subbed on and assisted Nketiah's goal shortly afterwards.

Oleksandr Zinchenko (7/10):

Subbed on in the 56th minute and brought life into the team and the crowd with his exceptional work rate.

Jorginho (5/10):

Subbed on in the 84th minute, missed his mark on the Fulham equaliser three minutes later.

Gabriel Jesus (N/A):

A welcomed return for the Gunners striker, but he was subbed on in stoppage time.

Mikel Arteta (6/10):

After a dreadful first 45 minutes, Arteta turned it around with a fantastic selection of second-half substitutes.

