Sports News of Wednesday, 22 July 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Arsenal not given up on in-demand Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey

Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey

English giants Arsenal still hold high interest in Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey, according to reports in the UK.



Partey has been linked with a transfer to Arsenal this summer following his impressive performance for Atletico Madrid in the just ended season.



The midfielder is said to have engaged in talks with the Rojiblancos over a new deal which could keep him at the Wanda Metropolitano and raise the £45 million release clause.



However, reports in the UK suggest that the Gunners are waiting until the Ghanaian makes a contract decision at Atletico Madrid.



Arsenal, who view their midfield as a priority area to reinforce this summer, are waiting to discover the outcome of these talks before making a move for the 27-year-old.



He scored 3 goals in 35 league appearances for Atletico last term.





