Arsenal manager confirms Thomas Partey’s unavailability for north London derby

Sports News of Friday, 22 September 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey will not be available for Sunday's north London derby against Tottenham in the Premier League, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed.



The former Atletico Madrid star has been out of action for the Gunners after sustaining a groin injury during training on August 31, 2023.



Partey has been sidelined with an injury suffered in training just before the recent international break but it unknown when the Ghana star will return to action.



Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta confirmed Partey's absence in a press conference leading up to the game at the Emirates Stadium.



“With Martinelli, we are still assessing him so let see if he can make the game on not. Thomas for sure is out and the rest of the squad are available” he said.



The 30-year-old has made three appearances in the Premier League after five games, playing mostly as a right-back for Mikel Arteta's outfit.