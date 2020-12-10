Sports News of Thursday, 10 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reveals extent of Partey's injury

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has disclosed that Thomas Partey will miss 'the next few' matches after limping off in the Gunner's defeat to Tottenham in the North London derby last Sunday.



Partey was handed a starting role against Spurs after a month absence with injury, but was replaced at the stroke of half time after picking a new knock.



The Spanish manager has been accused of rushing the Ghanaian back, but explains the former Atletico Madrid star recovered fully before he was named in the team for the Spurs game.



"He got injured in the same area, but not in exactly the same spot as before," Arteta said ahead of Thursday's Europa League group game against Dundalk.



"He had an MRI yesterday, there is an injury there, he will miss the next few matches."



"No, he did incredibly well, he was confident. We tested him three times and he had no symptoms," Arteta responded to a question about rushing Partey back.



"But in football you have a lot of unpredictable actions. He went into the floor, his knee got stuck, after he needs to stretch and get up up. Immediately he put a lot of stress in a similar area and he felt it again."





