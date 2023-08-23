Arsenal legend Thierry Henry warns Premier League defenders of Jeremy Doku

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

French football icon, Thierry Henry has cautioned Premier League defenders to be wary of Belgian attacker of Ghanaian descent, Jeremy Doku.



Jeremy Doku who is on the verge of joining Man City in a deal worth €65m has been described by his former coach, Thierry Henry a nightmare for defenders.



Thierry Henry who worked with Doku during his days at the Belgium national team, disclosed that there is only one thing Premier League defenders must do when they face the forward in difficult situations.



Henry is quoted by ESPN to have said that, “When you’re on one with him (Doku), there’s only one thing left to do, which is pray,”



Having netted 12 goals in 92 appearances for his club in Ligue 1, Doku's consistent performance highlights his footballing prowess.



His imminent arrival at Manchester City is poised to mark the club's third transfer of the season, following the signings of Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea for £25 million and Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig for £77 million.



