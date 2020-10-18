Soccer News of Sunday, 18 October 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Arsenal legend Ray Parlour expects big things from Thomas Partey

Thomas Partey, Ghanaian footballer abroad

Arsenal legend Ray Parlour is excited with Thomas Partey's addition to the team and is expecting big things from the Ghanaian.



Ray believes the Black Stars deputy captain's style of play is close to the legendary midfielder, Patrick Vieira.



Speaking to talkSPORT, Parlour said: “I’m really looking forward to seeing Partey. They haven’t got the energy in that midfield and Partey will bring that.



“I’ve seen him play quite a few times for Atletico and he’s very effective. I’m really looking forward to seeing how he copes in the Premier League as well. “Hopefully he’s going to play a major part if there is any success moving forward for Arsenal, trying to get in that top four.



“I think Arteta highlighted him early and said he’s the sort of player we need in that midfield area because they are a bit lightweight at times in central midfield.



“I know it’s very difficult to get a replacement for Patrick Vieira, but they’ve not really got someone like him and I think Partey could be close to being as good as Patrick.”



Partey joined Arsenal on deadline day in the summer window after Arsenal paid his 50 million euros release clause to Atletico Madrid.



He made his Arsenal debut against Manchester City on Saturday.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.