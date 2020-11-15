Sports News of Sunday, 15 November 2020

Arsenal legend Kevin Campbell reacts to Thomas Partey's injury

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

Arsenal legend Kevin Campbell has said that Thomas Partey's untimely injury comes as no surprise with such issues considered to be “an Arsenal thing”.



The 28-year-old sustained a thigh injury in a Premier League match against Aston Villa last Sunday and is expected to be out of action for some time.



Campbell believes such setbacks are typical for Arsenal, with the Gunners still scratching around for a reversal in fortune after handing their managerial reins to Mikel Arteta.



"These things happen in football, sadly," Campbell told Football Insider of events on and off the field at Arsenal.



"I am sure Thomas Partey would have been shocked by the performance against Aston Villa."



"The frustrating thing is that this guy was virtually ever-present at Atletico. He rarely suffered an injury but the Premier League is a different kettle of fish and this is something Arsenal has to deal with."



"It’s an Arsenal thing – you have just signed a top player, he plays well and he gets injured."

