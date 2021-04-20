Arsenal legend Ian Wright identifies 'perfect' midfield partner for Thomas Partey

Sports News of Tuesday, 20 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Arsenal legend Ian Wright believes Brighton's Malian midfielder Yves Bissouma will be an ideal midfield partner for Thomas Partey.



Thomas Partey has shown glimpses of quality at Arsenal despite the Gunners' struggles in the English Premier League, with many fans insisting the Ghanaian midfielder needs a perfect compliment in the middle of the park.



Ian Wright, who played for Arsenal between 1991 to 1998, making 221 appearances and scoring 128 goals is confident Yves Bissouma will make a perfect partnership with the ex-Atletico Madrid star.



“You need someone next to Partey of real caliber. People keep mentioning Bissouma, if only,” the former striker said.



“Someone like Bissouma, but Arsenal have to be in European competition."



“We need that player next to him, we want to play out the back – get it to Partey, and have that solidity of Partey and – I know I’m dreaming, but Bissouma – to get the people to a player like [Martin] Odegaard, if he stays. A massive if,” he added.



Thomas Partey joined the English giant's last summer from Atletico Madrid after Arsenal triggered his 45 million pound release clause.



The 27-year-old has made 24 appearances in all competitions for Arsenal, providing three assists.