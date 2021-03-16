Sports News of Tuesday, 16 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Arsenal legend Gilberto Silva rates Thomas Partey as 'best defensive midfielder'

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

Arsenal legend Gilberto Silva has said Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey is the 'best defensive midfielder' the club has had since himself.



Partey initially struggled with injuries following his summer arrival from Atletico Madrid.



However, the Ghanaian is now enjoying a run of games and produced an excellent display to help Arsenal claim local bragging rights with a 2-1 North London Derby win over Tottenham on Sunday.



Silva told Astro SuperSport: "I guess so. In my opinion, I agree with you."



"He’s a good player. He’s the type of player Arsenal were missing, I’ve spoken a couple of times about it."



"They have good players in the [central midfield] position but not to sit and give Arsenal the stability they have."



"Look at the game [against Spurs] it was great to see how he managed his game, how he managed that position, helping."



"You know what is very important about this particular position? This is a very particular position because not every time you get the credit you deserve."



"That’s okay, it’s fine because you have to understand that. But this guy, when he understands the position like Partey, look at his game: he made the others a lot better."



"He makes Xhaka look better in the game, he made the defenders look a lot better and comfortable when the ball was against them."



Silva added: "I think the way he manages games, the way he positions himself, is very important for Arsenal."



"He is the kind of player Arsenal have needed for quite a long time in my opinion."