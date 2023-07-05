Arsenal join race for youngster Jeremie Frimpong

Sports News of Wednesday, 5 July 2023

Source: footballghana.com

According to a report from German outlet Bild, Jeremie Frimpong has emerged as a target for Arsenal after earlier links with Manchester United, AC Milan and others.



Bayer Leverkusen are said to be preparing for the possibility of the youngster's departure this summer.



Frimpong, who previously enjoyed a successful stint at Celtic, has made a significant impact since joining Bayer Leverkusen.



The 22-year-old's performances in the Bundesliga have garnered attention, showcasing his electric style of play.



Last season, the Dutch-born Ghanaian contributed eight goals and seven assists from the right wing-back position in the German top-flight. In all competitions, he concluded the campaign with an impressive tally of 20 goal involvements.



Sources suggest that Mikel Arteta has expressed a keen interest in securing Frimpong's services for Arsenal. The Gunners could potentially make a move for Frimpong once they finalize the signings of Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice, as reported by Bild.



However, it appears that Arsenal faces competition in their pursuit of Frimpong, as the report also claims that Manchester United has been in contact regarding a potential transfer for the player for several months.