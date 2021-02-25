Sports News of Thursday, 25 February 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Arsenal is improving with Partey – Granit Xhaka

Black Stars midfielder, Thomas Partey

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has lavished praises on his teammate, Thomas Partey despite not playing a chunk of matches for the club since his arrival.



Thomas Partey joined the Gunners from Atletico Madrid last summer but his stint with the club has been plagued by injuries.



He has been sidelined since picking a strain to his left hamstring in Arsenal’s defeat to Aston Villa in the Premier League and has subsequently missed their last three games.



Despite playing fewer games, Xhaka believes the team is improving with him.



"It is a shame we have not played a lot together because he has had two big injuries. But the games we have played together, I think he looks very good, very solid," he said.



"We are very good together, not only on the pitch but off it as well. He is a lovely guy, he is improving our team because you can see how much experience he has at this level, and this is good for my game as well."



Partey is expected to return to action when Arsenal takes on Benfica in the Europa League round of 16 tonight.