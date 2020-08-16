Sports News of Sunday, 16 August 2020

Arsenal intensify effort to sign Thomas Partey

Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey

English Premier League side, Arsenal have stepped up efforts to sign Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid.



The outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic has affected a chunk of clubs finances in the world including Arsenal but the Gunners won’t let their losses stop them from chasing Partey.



According to Daily Star, the Gunners have maintained their interest in Partey and will look to increase their efforts to sign him this summer.



The combative midfielder remains number transfer target for the Gunners despite the Rojiblancos holding out his full £45million release clause.



Footballghana.Com understand the Spanish outfit had turned down the Gunners initial offer of €25M plus one player as they want the club to pay the release clause fee of €50M.



Thomas Partey has been on Arsenal’s shopping list for a while now, being instrumental for the Los Rojiblancos in the just ended La Liga season.



With Arsenal having a project to excite fans in the upcoming season under manager Mikel Arteta, the club have decided to strengthen their midfield with the arrival of Partey after securing the signature of Willian Borges Da Silva from Chelsea.



The Ghanaian midfielder was recently knocked out of the UCL by Red Bull Leipzig and could look to move to arguably the greatest league in the world next season.





