Source: Ghana Soccernet

Arsenal give update on Thomas Partey’s injury recovery

Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey

Arsenal have given updates on the injury progress of Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey ahead of their Premier League trip to West Brom on Saturday.



The 27-year-old has been out injured since limping off in the game against Tottenham in just his first game after returning from another injury.



Partey has provided fans of Arsenal with hope since his summer move from Atletico Madrid, putting up an outstanding display in the victory against Manchester United at Old Trafford.



However, injuries in games against Aston Villa and Tottenham have left the Gunners gnashing, going on a run of poor form.



The Ghana international has started training giving manager Mikel Arteta some relief ahead of a busy January for the club.



“Thomas has progressed well since the injury on December 6. He has started to train outside and will continue with his daily assessments and monitoring. We are hoping that Thomas will return to full training with the squad next week,” a statement on the club’s website read.



Arsenal travel to the Hawthorns on Saturday in good form after back to back victories against Chelsea and Brighton.





