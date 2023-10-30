Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah dedicates hat-trick to late aunt

Sports News of Monday, 30 October 2023

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

English-born Ghanaian forward, Eddie Nketiah has dedicated his first EPL hat-trick to his late aunty.



The Arsenal striker scored three times as the Gunner thumped Sheffield United at the Emirates on Saturday afternoon.



Nketiah disclosed after the game that he recently lost an aunt, whom he calls Aunty Baby, and wants to celebrate the moment by honouring her.



“To do it at Emirates Stadium, in the Premier League, in front of my family and friends is an amazing feeling,” he said.



“I lost my aunt not too long ago and I just want to dedicate that to her and her family.



“I can’t tell you how many times I’ve dreamt of this moment - to get three goals in a Premier League [match]. I’m a childhood supporter of the club, so to do it in front of the fans, my friends, my family and my team-mates is an amazing feeling. It’s a day I’ll remember forever.”



Nketiah remains a target of the Ghana Football Association over a potential nationality switch despite making his debut for the Three Lions earlier this month.



He was a second-half substitute in the friendly against Australia.