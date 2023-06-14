You are here: HomeSports2023 06 14Article 1785941

Sports News of Wednesday, 14 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Arsenal fans turn heat on UK reporter over 'unfair' report on Thomas Partey

Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey

Arsenal fans have angrily reacted to reports that the club is disappointed in Ghanaian midfielder, Thomas Partey for his sluggish performances towards the end of the season.

A report by UK sports writer, Gary Jacob, shared on Twitter by a well-known Arsenal blog, afcstuff, suggested that the club is disappointed that Partey dominated two-thirds of the season and relapsed at the closing stages of the season.

"There has been a disappointment at Arsenal that Thomas Partey dominated matches for two-thirds of the past season, then regressed to his performance levels of the previous two campaigns," the report reads.

Arsenal fans flooded the comment section of the post, expressing their anger, stating that the Ghanaian had a great season and that he is being used as a scapegoat.

Arsenal, who led the table for the majority of the season, disappointingly slipped in the final games and lost the title to Manchester City. Partey lost his position to Italian midfielder, Jorginho during the period.

Some fans also pointed out that Bukayo Saka, Ben White, and Gabriel Martinelli, who had a good season, all lost form during the crucial period and need to take some blame for the club losing the Premier League title to Manchester City.

Meanwhile, the Gunners are currently looking to rebuild their midfield and have reportedly shown keen interest in West Ham United midfielder, Declan Rice.

