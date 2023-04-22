Arsenal fans turn heat on Thomas Partey after 'disgraceful' performance against Southampton

Sports News of Saturday, 22 April 2023
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Some Arsenal fans have lambasted Thomas Partey for a poor display in the club's three-all draw against Southampton on Friday, April 21, 2023.
A section of the fans has pinned the club's recent struggle on the Ghanaian who has been sluggish in his last three games.
Partey gave the ball away cheaply, resulting in a corner from which Southampton scored their third goal.
Some Gunners fans took to Twitter to express their displeasure at the Ghanaian's performance, calling it "disgraceful."
Southampton took a two-goal lead inside 20 minutes before Gabriel Martinelli cut the deficit before halftime.
Duje Caleta-Car restored the two-goal lead in the second half after connecting a corner. Arsenal, on the other hand, found a spark at the end, with Martin Odegaard and Biukayo Saka scoring in the dying embers to salvage a point for the league leaders.
Arsenal are presently treading water in the title race, leading reigning champions and second-place Manchester City, who have a game in hand, by five points.
Here are some reactions to Partey's performance:
Thomas Partey. DISGRACEFUL performance.— Eduardo Hagn (@EduardoHagn) April 21, 2023
So disappointed in Thomas Partey today. As a senior player you need to set the tone and keep things simple. The giveaway that led to the corner, the shot at the end of the game was so unnecessary.— Sash ~ (@ltarsenal) April 21, 2023
If Arsenal lose the league, it's Thomas Partey's fault.— Umir (@umirf1) April 21, 2023
Is Thomas Partey is purposely playing bad? He has gone off the boil #afc— indykaila News (@indykaila) April 21, 2023
Thomas Partey with a 30 yard last minute attempt with options all around him.— @peterpun (@burner17035411) April 21, 2023
The crowd were all shouting ‘No, no, noooo’.
He thought they really meant yes.
We need to have a serious conversation about End of the Season Thomas Partey, Last Season he costed us Top 4 because he can’t stay fit, this Season he’s somehow fit but still costing us with silly mistakes— Debby???? (@Deb_236) April 22, 2023
This is the Thomas Partey that’s been playing in the last couple games pic.twitter.com/JGxXLFvsut— Livz ???????? (@livzledgee) April 22, 2023
Look how Southampton got the corner for their 3rd goal against Arsenal.— B L A Z E ???? (@jayblaze_1) April 22, 2023
Thomas Partey everyone! pic.twitter.com/UFtajEvUAn