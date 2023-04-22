You are here: HomeSports2023 04 22Article 1753757

Sports News of Saturday, 22 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Arsenal fans turn heat on Thomas Partey after 'disgraceful' performance against Southampton

« Prev

Next »

Comments (3)

Listen to Article

Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey Arsenal midfielder, Thomas Partey

Some Arsenal fans have lambasted Thomas Partey for a poor display in the club's three-all draw against Southampton on Friday, April 21, 2023.

A section of the fans has pinned the club's recent struggle on the Ghanaian who has been sluggish in his last three games.

Partey gave the ball away cheaply, resulting in a corner from which Southampton scored their third goal.

Some Gunners fans took to Twitter to express their displeasure at the Ghanaian's performance, calling it "disgraceful."

Southampton took a two-goal lead inside 20 minutes before Gabriel Martinelli cut the deficit before halftime.

Duje Caleta-Car restored the two-goal lead in the second half after connecting a corner. Arsenal, on the other hand, found a spark at the end, with Martin Odegaard and Biukayo Saka scoring in the dying embers to salvage a point for the league leaders.

Arsenal are presently treading water in the title race, leading reigning champions and second-place Manchester City, who have a game in hand, by five points.

Here are some reactions to Partey's performance:



















EE/FNOQ